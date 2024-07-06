Sangareddy: Collector urges vaccination for pets

Addressing pet owners on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day, Collector Valluru Kranthi urged them to ensure their pets were administered anti-rabies vaccination regularly to prevent infectious diseases.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:04 PM

Collector Valluru Kranthi is looking at a pet during the World Zoonosis Day celebrations in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi called upon pet owners in the district to ensure their pets were administered anti-rabies vaccination regularly.

Addressing pet owners on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day at the Veterinary Hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Collector said many people were dying after getting infected diseases from animals every year.

She said Sangareddy town alone had 1,000 pet owners. Saying that they were focusing on control of the street dog menace in the wake of increased attacks on humans, Kranthi said that they were taking up 100 per cent animal birth control on street dogs.

She further suggested them not to dump waste on the streets, to avoid the street dogs gathering close to human habitations. Kranthi called upon the citizens to inform the municipal workers if they noticed any dog aggressive in its behaviour.