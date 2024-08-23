Hyderabad: 1200 properties to be affected in Old City Metro Rail construction

According to HMRL MD, NVS Reddy, the entire process of land acquisition for the Old City Metro, being taken-up as per the Land Acquisition Act, is likely to take about 8 months.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 1200 properties will be affected during road widening and station construction works being undertaken for Old City Metro Rail between MG Bus Stand and Chandrayangutta, a stretch measuring 7.5 kilometers, Managing Director (MD), HMRL, NVS Reddy on Friday said.

The entire process of land acquisition for the Old City Metro, being taken-up as per the Land Acquisition Act, is likely to take about 8 months, the HMRL MD said, adding that about 103 religious and other sensitive structures on this stretch are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of metro pillars and station locations.

“Out of these 1200 properties, notifications have been issued for 400 properties so far under the Land Acquisition Act 2013, which are being published in Telugu, English and Urdu newspapers,” NVS Reddy in a statement said.

While the main road is being widened to 100 feet as per GHMC Master Plan, the road where the Metro stations will be located is being widened to 120 feet. The current width of the road varies from 50 feet to 60 feet from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. Thus, the affected portion of each property in majority cases will be about 20 to 25 feet from Darulshifa to Shalibanda; and about 10 feet from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. However, the affected portion will increase at station locations and in stretches with deep curvature, NVS Reddy said.

Apart from conventional survey methods, Lidar drone survey was done for a 3D view of the affected properties and the neighboring properties. Physical inspection is also being done by HAML engineers for structural valuation of the affected properties.