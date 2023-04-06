Hyderabad: 137th birth anniversary of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan observed

Hyderabad: The 137th birth anniversary of Nizam seventh, Mir Osman Ali Khan was observed on Thursday. The relatives, historians and people from different walks of life visited Masjid-e- Judi at King Kothi, where he was laid to rest, and offered floral tributes.

Amongst those who visited are Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, historian Anuradha Reddy and others.

Najaf Ali Khan, on the occasion said Mir Osman Ali Khan was a secular ruler and his services are still remembered by the people of erstwhile Hyderabad State.

He said the State government recognised the umpteen contributions and services of Mir Osman Ali Khan whose vision aided Hyderabad to develop into a modern state and urged the government to celebrate the birth anniversary of the last Nizam by declaring a holiday.

