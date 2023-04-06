Here are six notable statues of significance in Hyderabad

From statues of freedom fighters marking a crossroads in the city to some of the tallest in the world, the city’s landscape houses some of the most signifact statues.

Hyderabad: The upcoming BR Ambedkar statue in the vicinity of the newly-built Secretariat in Hyderabad is all set to become a major attraction of the city. The 125-foot statue will be unveiled at a grand ceremony scheduled on April 14.

That said, the city of pearls has many other statues that are worth a visit. From a statue of a freedom fighter marking a crossroads in the city to some of the tallest in the world, the city’s landscape is homage to various remarkable personalities. In this article, we have listed a few of them that are located in and around Hyderabad.

Buddha Statue

This white granite statue of Gautama Buddha, which is said to be in the centre of the Hussain Sagar on Gibraltar Rock, is one of the go-to places for all tourists. A quick ferry ride will take you to this tall statue. The lighting that enhances the beauty of the statue is drop-dead beautiful. The best time to visit is when the sun goes down.

Apart from this, the road adjacent to the lake has multiple other statues of noted personalities from the country.

Statue of Emptiness

This thought-provoking piece of art is installed near the Khajaguda Lake on the outskirts of the city. The statue is of a man whose head is hung low and is hollow at his torso. It is inspired by a piece by Romanian artist Albert György and recreated by Kapil Kapoor.

Statue of Equality

Unveiled recently by the Prime Minister, this 216-foot tall statue, dubbed the Statue of Equality, is the tallest metallic sitting statue in the world. It is the statue of Saint Ramanujacharya and is located in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

PV Gyaan Bhoomi

This is a well-maintained garden that was built to pay homage to India’s former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. It is located at Necklace Road in Khairatabad. Interestingly, there are six unique and beautiful sculptures here that celebrate his various personality traits.

Umesh Chandra Statue

Chadalavada Umesh Chandra, also known as the ‘Kadapa Tiger’, is a brave-heart police officer who contributed to the eradication of naxals in the united Andhra Pradesh. Alumnus of Nizam College and Osmania University, Chandra was a sharp and tactical officer liked by many.

He was assassinated on September 4, 1999, at the SR Nagar junction, the very place his statue stands tall today. Attacked by four Naxalites when his car stopped at a traffic signal, he along with his gunman and the driver lost their lives that day.

Captain Veera Raja Reddy Statue

Amidst a busy road in Habsiguda, you will find a standing statue of the late Capt. Rapolu Veera Raja Reddy who sacrificed his life at the age of 25 in a military operation in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. As the martyr belonged to Hyderabad and lived most of his early life in that area, his statue serves as his remembrance even today.

Apart from the above-mentioned ones, there are other noticeable art works at Mozamjahi Market, Mindspace, and other areas in the city.