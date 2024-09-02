Hyderabad: 14 arrested for stealing copper wires in Bowenpally

The gang sold the copper wire to two scrap traders at Hayathnagar at a lower price and used the money for personal expenses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 05:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police arrested 14 persons for allegedly stealing copper wires in the city and recovered 120 kilograms of wire, an auto rickshaw, two motorcycles and other articles from them. Three others who are involved in the offences are absconding.

According to the police, the gang comprising 14 people who are all residents of Banjara colony in Hayathnagar posed as construction workers and dug up roads in the city. After digging over the road, they pulled out copper wire cables and transported it to some place where they secured it until finding a buyer.

The gang sold the copper wire to two scrap traders at Hayathnagar at a lower price and used the money for personal expenses, said DCP (North), Rashmi Perumal.

On a complaint, the police had registered a case at Bowenpally police station and later tracked down the gang. The police recovered the property valued at Rs. 10 lakh.