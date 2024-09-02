Monsoon showers cool down Hyderabad; day temperatures plunge to seasonal lows

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 03:19 PM

Hyderabad: The city experienced an unexpected chill as monsoon showers caused a significant drop in temperatures, bringing a sudden shift in the weather that had residents reaching for their blankets and jackets.

The drastic change occurred over the weekend, with temperatures plunging sharply, marking a notable departure from the warm days of late August.

The maximum temperatures, which was around 30-31 degrees Celsius in late August, declined to approximately 24 degrees Celsius by September 1, while the minimum temperatures remained close at 22.3 degrees Celsius.

This narrow gap between the high and low temperatures is unusual for this time of year, especially considering the typical maximum temperature in early September is 30.5 degrees Celsius, with a normal minimum of around 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The cold spell continued into Monday, with early morning showers contributing to a sustained chill throughout the day. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society data, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Monday was just 25.9 degrees Celsius at Bahadurpura, showing a notable decline in day temperatures.

Forecasters expect the cooler trend to persist in the coming days, with temperatures remaining lower than usual due to ongoing monsoon showers.