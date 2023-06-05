Hyderabad: 14 held for holding cock-fighting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police caught 14 persons, who were organising cock fighting and betting, during a raid on Sunday.

The police caught 14 persons and seized 90 blades and a few roosters from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the police raided an open space at Yadagirinagar in Madhuranagar police station limits and found the persons were tying blades to the foot of the roosters and engaging them in the fight.

All of them were placing bets in the game, said the police. A case is registered.

