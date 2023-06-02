Hyderabad: Man held for selling adulterated mustard seeds

Officials seized 50 kilos of adulterated mustard seeds and other material. The arrested person is Bhagwan Lal Pandey from Kolsawadi, Begum Bazar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:55 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Shahinayathgunj police raided a shop at Begum Bazaar and nabbed one person on charges of adulterating mustard seeds on Thursday.

Officials seized 50 kilos of adulterated mustard seeds and other material. The arrested person is Bhagwan Lal Pandey from Kolsawadi, Begum Bazar.

According to the police, Pandey, with a malicious intention to make easy money, decided to sell adulterated mustard seeds. He procured raw mustard seeds and mixed chemical colours and sold it to local shops and market.

The arrested person and the seized material were handed over to the Shahinayathgunj police for further action.