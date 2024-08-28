Hyderabad: 14-year-old dies in road accident at Medchal

Sai Sathwik (14) was going on a motorcycle along with his father on Medchal road when a truck hit the bike from behind.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 05:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager died in a road accident at Medchal on the city suburbs on Tuesday night.

Sai Sathwik (14) was going on a motorcycle along with his father on Medchal road when a truck hit the bike from behind. The boy fell down on the road and sustained head injuries. He died on the spot, said the police.

The boy’s father suffered injuries and was shifted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.