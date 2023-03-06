Hyderabad: 15 kidney transplants in a month at NIMS

The surgeons from urology and nephrology at Hyderabad-based Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have created a record of sorts by successfully conducting 15 kidney transplants for free of cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The surgeons from urology and nephrology at Hyderabad-based Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have created a record of sorts by successfully conducting 15 kidney transplants for free of cost to needy patients in a month.

This is for the first time that 15 kidney transplants have been conducted in a month free of cost to patients in a government hospital in Telangana. The 15 kidney transplants were conducted for free under Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme, which provides coverage for all organ transplants to needy patients in Telangana.

On Monday, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the team of surgeons from different departments at NIMS for setting a unique national record for a government hospital.

NIMS Urology department sets a new #NationalRecord for government hospitals by performing 15 Kidney Transplants successfully in a month,at free of cost under Aarogyasri scheme of #BRS Govt. All the patients are doing good. Congratulations 💐 to doctors & staff.#AarogyaTelangana pic.twitter.com/DVGSMN2EHZ — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) March 6, 2023