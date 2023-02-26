Hyderabad: KMC medical student Preethi dies at NIMS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

A mild tension prevailed at NIMS where the PG medical student passed away after battling for life for five days

Hyderabad: The PG medical student from Kakatiya Medical College, Dr. D Preethi, who was rushed to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), after allegedly attempting suicide in Warangal, was declared dead on Sunday.

A bulletin issued by NIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Satyanrayana read, “despite continuous efforts by multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, Dr Preethi could not be saved and declared dead on February 26, 2023 at 9.10 pm.”

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at NIMS where the PG medical student passed away after battling for life for five days. Police force was deployed at NIMS to prevent any trouble as some groups staged a protest in the evening demanding the State government pay ex-gratia to the family of Dr. Preethi.

The Warangal police had arrested Dr. M. A. Saif, a second-year post-graduate medical student of the KMC, in connection with the case.