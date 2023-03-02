Telangana: Government doctors conduct heart surgery on 8 infants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

The UK team visit to NIMS to help us do congenital heart surgeries.

Hyderabad: For the first time in a government hospital in Telangana, a team of surgeons have successfully conducted heart surgeries on eight infants who were suffering from congenital heart diseases (multiple holes in the heart), at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

For the past one week, a team of care givers from United Kingdom led by Dr D Venkata Ramana have been collaborating with pediatric surgeons from Niloufer Hospital and NIMS, to take up these complex heart surgeries on infants. So far, the team has conducted eight such heart surgeries within a span of a week.

On February 28, the pediatric heart surgeons conducted a heart procedure on a 30-day baby (weighing 2.5 kg) whose parents hail from Mahabubnagar. The baby was suffering from multiple ventricular septal defects, commonly known as multiple holes in the heart that occur by birth. In corporate hospitals, such complex heart surgery will cause anywhere between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh, senior health officials said.

“I thank the team of care givers from United Kingdom who are providing voluntary service. The Telangana government has now made it possible to take up such complex procedures in government hospitals. I am hoping and praying that the infants recover from the surgery,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.