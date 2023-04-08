Hyderabad: 15-month-old boy dies after drinking mosquito repellent liquid

Hyderabad: A 15-month-old boy died, allegedly after accidentally drinking mosquito repellent liquid, in his house at Taranagar in Chandanagar on Saturday.

Police sources said the infant Abbu Zakir, whose parents are construction workers, is suspected to have been playing alone in the house, when he drank the poisonous liquid substance.

His parents found Zakir in a semi-conscious state in the bedroom and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The Chandanagar police are investigating.

