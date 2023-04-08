Hyderabad: NFC employee kills self after losing money in online games

The man left a suicide note in which he apologised to his parents and wife for his decision and wrote he had put huge money on online games hoping to earn money, but lost it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A 31 year-old man who allegedly was upset over losing huge money to online games, died by suicide at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Wednesday night.

V.Shiva, a work assistant for the past six years at NFC in Moula Ali, was married three years ago and has a 17-months-old son. According to the police, Shiva’s wife had gone to her parents’ house in Jogulamba- Gadwal district on Monday to attend a family function. It was in her absence, he is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging with the bed sheet in his bedroom.

His wife grew suspicious over him not answering phone calls and alerted her relatives in the neighbourhood on Thursday late evening. They forcibly opened the door and found him dead.

An official from Kushaiguda police said that Shiva left a suicide note in which he apologised to his parents and wife for his decision and wrote he had put huge money on online games hoping to earn money, but lost it.

The police booked a suspicious death case and started probe. “Though Shiva mentioned he was killing himself due to losing money online, he named none. Even his family is clueless about his gaming habit. However, we are working on the clues and checking if betting was the only reason for his death,” the official added.

