Hyderabad: 150-year-old police outpost building on Tank Bund to be restored

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: The popular Tank Bund might get another eye-catching addition soon with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department deciding to restore the erstwhile Gandhi Nagar Police Station outpost on Tank Bund.

The structure, which has some historical significance, is located right on the pavement of Tank Bund and presently is not being used by any department. The structure was built with stone and has a parking area too.

Responding to a suggestion for restoration of the structure from heritage enthusiast and architect Asif Ali Khan on Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said he would look into the suggestion and take it up.

Khan, in his tweets said that after restoration, the structure could still be used by the cops.

“@arvindkumar_ias Sir, requesting to kindly restore this historical, small, simple structure, to it’s original glory/self. “About 150 years ago was a police check post, will be fully restored to serve as tank bund police patrol station if given a chance,” he tweeted.

Will have it looked into and take it up https://t.co/ohiXb6qED4 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 24, 2022