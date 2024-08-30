Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Hyderabad: 17-year-old dies by suicide over harassment by stalker

The 17-year-old girl who was a resident of Durga Nagar was stalked and harassed by the suspect Shyam, a resident of Maheshwaram on the pretext of love.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:01 PM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl from the city died by suicide allegedly over harassment from a youth on Friday.

Police sources said upset over the continuous harassment, the girl ended her life by hanging in her house.

Case was booked.

