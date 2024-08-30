| Hyderabad 17 Year Old Dies By Suicide Over Harassment By Stalker

The 17-year-old girl who was a resident of Durga Nagar was stalked and harassed by the suspect Shyam, a resident of Maheshwaram on the pretext of love.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl from the city died by suicide allegedly over harassment from a youth on Friday.

Police sources said upset over the continuous harassment, the girl ended her life by hanging in her house.

Case was booked.