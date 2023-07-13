Hyderabad: 20-year-old woman jumps in Durgam Cheruvu, feared dead

A 20 year-old woman is feared to have died after jumping into Durgam Cheruvu here on Thursday

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old woman is feared to have died after jumping into Durgam Cheruvu here on Thursday.

The woman, Payal (20) a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, came to DMart around afternoon and later went to the cable bridge from where she jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu. Locals who noticed her jump in the water alerted the police.

The Durgam Cheruvu patrol police along with the DRF teams and fire department personnel launched efforts to trace the body. A case is registered.

