Hyderabad: 25-year-old murdered at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:46 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man was brutally stabbed to death at Chandrayangutta late on Saturday night due to personal rivalry.

The man identified as Abu Bakar Amoodi, a resident of Barkas, was allegedly stabbed to death by Abdul Rahman.

“Abu Bakar and Rahman were having some differences over monetary and other personal issues. Rahman called the victim to resolve the issue and stabbed him with a sharp object,” said ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangir.

Abu Bakar sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On information, the DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya visited the spot and the police formed special teams to nab the assailant.