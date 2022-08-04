Hyderabad: 282 prisoners to graduate from BRAOU, three to receive gold medals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: A total of 282 prisoners, including 261 men and 21 women, who successfully completed their courses will receive their degrees as they graduate during the 24th convocation ceremony of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) scheduled on Saturday.

These prisoners are from Central Prison Cherlapally, Central Prison Warangal and Central Prison Chanchalguda in Telangana, and Central Prison, Rajahmundry and Central Prison Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Not just clearing their under graduation, three prisoners — B Prabhakar of 2019 batch, T Lakshmi Reddy of 2020 batch, and Shaik Azaruddin of 2021 batch have bagged gold medals in their respective courses and they will also be awarded ‘Ananthasagar Bharathi Vishweswara Reddy Memorial Book Prize’ during the event which will be held on the university campus in Jubilee Hills.

This year, a total of 492 prisoners in UG and 130 in PG courses have enrolled at four study centres, BRAOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. K Seetharama Rao said on Thursday.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also chancellor of the university, will take part in the ceremony and award MPhil and PhD degrees, gold medals and book prizes. Commonwealth of Learning, Canada, president & CEO, Prof. Asha S Kanwar will deliver the convocation address.

This time, 94,206 candidates who qualified during the year 2019-21 are eligible to receive their degrees, diplomas or certificates at the convocation. A total of 128 gold medals including 43 in UG and 85 in PG will be presented to meritorious students. Of the gold medals , women bagged 87 and 41 by men. This apart, 19 research scholars will receive PhD degrees and one scholar will be awarded MPhil degree.

With the State government announcing employment notifications, the university has decided to supply competitive examination syllabus material to the government job aspirants at cost to cost price, the VC added.