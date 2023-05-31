Hyderabad: 2nd day of SICA’s 64th foundation day celebrations featured Carnatic vocal concert

Sri Sriram commenced the concert with a Varnam 'Kanakangi Neeche' in Thodi raga followed by 'Parameswara Jagadeeswara', a Deekshitar composition in Nata

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: The second day of South Indian Cultural Association (SICA)’s 64th foundation day celebrations featured a Carnatic vocal concert by Vidwan Sri Sriram JS. He was accompanied on violin by Komanduri Venkata Krishna, on Mridangam by Mridangam Rama Krishna and Sri Marturu Haribabu.

Sri Sriram commenced the concert with a Varnam ‘Kanakangi Neeche’ in Thodi raga followed by ‘Parameswara Jagadeeswara’, a Deekshitar composition in Nata with brief Alapana and brisk Swarakalpana. His next choice was also a Deekshitar Kruthi ‘Sri Matrubhutam’ in Kannada ragam set to misrachapu talam. Sriram concluded the concert with a Javali ‘Enthati kuluke’ in Kalyani ragam.

Punjab National Bank Hyderabad Zonal Office assistant general manager CV Rao, who honored the artists, praised the efforts of SICA in propagating the art of music, dance and drama. He also explained the activities of the Bank.

Also Read Telangana government constructed 14 public libraries in last 1 year in Hyderabad: Talasani