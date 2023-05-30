Telangana government constructed 14 public libraries in last 1 year in Hyderabad: Talasani

Telangana government has ensured that enough stock of study material related to preparations for competitive examinations also available for aspirants, said Talasani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:18 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the foundation stone laying function of a public library in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government in the last year or so has constructed new buildings for 14 public libraries with a cost of Rs 9.50 crore in Hyderabad, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said here on Tuesday.

At the foundation stone laying function of a public library in Jubilee Hills, he said, “Apart from providing books, the State government has also ensured that enough stock of study material related to preparations for competitive examinations also available for aspirants.”

Along with the local MLA, Maganti Gopinath, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a new library at Banjara Hills on Tuesday, which will be renovated at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. “Adolescents seldom visit a library because of the present-day digital media platforms. However, the State government is striving hard to revive public libraries so that people can start revisiting them regularly,” he said.

Chairman, Hyderabad Grandhalaya Samstha, Prasanna, Secretary, Padmaja and other senior health officials were present.

Also Read Telangana: TSFDC sets new benchmark with direct transfer of funds to beedi leaf collectors