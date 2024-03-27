Hyderabad: 30-minute delay in Metro services on Uppal-Raidurg route leaves passengers stranded in peak hours

A metro rail user U Jagadish complained that there was no update from the authorities despite a delay that lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail services at the busy Uppal-Raidurg section were delayed for nearly 30 minutes, during the peak traffic hour from 10.40 am to 11.10 am on Wednesday. The metro coaches came to a grinding halt and did not proceed from the Nagole station for 30-minutes, even as passengers complained and took to social media platforms to post about the developments.

A metro rail user U Jagadish complained that there was no update from the authorities despite a delay that lasted for nearly 30 minutes. “Hyderabad metro coach along the Nagole-Raidurg did not move at all for the past thirty minutes. There is no announcement or acknowledgement about the delay on the public address system,” he said.

The delay of metro-rail along with Uppal-Raidurg section had a domino effect on passengers who were waiting for the metro rail at the central Ameerpet metro station to travel to Hitec city and Kukatpally.

“Trains at Ameerpet were late today, which led to huge crowd at the station,” a metro traveler tweeted on X (formerly Twitter)”.

The Hyderabad metro receives a lot of traffic between the peak hours of 8 am and 11 am and from 6 pm and 8 pm on a daily basis along the Nagole-Ameerpet-Hitec city section.