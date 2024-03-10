Hyderabad Metro Rail, now a Stanford University case study

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: The success of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project has garnered significant recognition, as Stanford University has chosen it as a case study for management practitioners and students.

Published in the Spring 2024 issue of the ‘Stanford Social Innovation Revie’ (SSIR), the study highlights the management skills demonstrated by HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy and his team.

According to an official statement released on Sunday, a study carried out by a team from the Indian School of Business (ISB) and led by Prof. Ram Nidumolu highlighted the HMR’s journey as a prime illustration of successful public-private partnership (PPP) in infrastructure development. It examines the challenges faced by the HMR’s team, including initial setbacks with Maytas, protests, and political opposition. Their adept leadership in resolving complex obstacles is portrayed as a highly effective model in the study.

It suggests that management practitioners can draw valuable lessons from the Hyderabad Metro experience, particularly in executing large-scale public infrastructure projects with private sector support.

Furthermore, the case study observes that the Hyderabad Metro will continue to be instrumental in the city’s expansion, serving as a cornerstone in shaping its future trajectory, and offering an enduring example of democratic leadership that dared to dream big for the common good.