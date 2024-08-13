| Hyderabad 300 Robotic Surgeries In A Year After Installation Of Da Vinci Surgical Robots At Nims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 05:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of medical sciences (NIMS) on Tuesday announced that it has completed 300 robotic-assisted surgeries (RAS) within a year of installing Da Vinci surgical robots.

A majority of the robotic procedures were conducted by departments of Urology, Gastro intestinal surgery and surgical oncology.

Using this state-of-the-art technology, we can address complex anatomy and tumour involvement judiciously. In terms of technical feasibility, safety, and long-term oncological and other clinical outcomes, we found this approach as a viable alternative to traditional techniques.

We have also observed that the patients who have undergone robotic-assisted surgeries have minimum pain, and this has reduced their post-operative follow-up, Dr. Rahul Devraj, Professor and Head, Urology and Coordinator for Robotic Surgery, NIMS, said.

Dr. Bheerappa Nagari, Director, NIMS said “As the technology has helped us to reduce the post-operative hospital stay, doctors are able to attend more cases every day. This has also resulted in reduced waiting periods for surgeries, from months to few days”.

Darla Hutton, Interim GM India and VP Commercial Operations APAC of Intuitive, the makers of da Vinci RAS technology said that the collaboration with NIMS provides students and professionals with access to cutting-edge technology, enhancing their education and hands-on training.