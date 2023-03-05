Hyderabad: 371 persons jailed in drunk driving case ranging from 1 to 15 days

The traffic police during drunk driving checking in the Hyderabad caught a total of 2,965 persons in February

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced 371 persons who were caught during drunk driving checking to jail terms ranging from one day to 15 days.

The traffic police during drunk driving checking in the city caught a total of 2,965 persons in February. All of them were produced before the court. While the court awarded jail term to 371 persons, fines were imposed on the remaining 3,989 persons.

The traffic police also filed charge sheets in courts against persons for various traffic violations like driving without license (495), minor driving (111), and improper number plates (15) among other offences. Of them 110 persons were sentenced by the court and asked to do social service and community service.

The violators were counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes Begumpet and Goshamahal.

* 371 persons sentenced to jail term

58 Driving Licenses suspended.

Offence Chargesheet Sentenced Fine amount

Without driving license 495 01 Rs. 5,50,700.

Minor Driving 111 109 Rs. 1200.

Improper number plate 15 – Rs. 15,200.

Unauthorized person 08 – Rs. 7800.