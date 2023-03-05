| Hyderabad Man Commits Suicide After Losing Money In Online Games At Afzalgunj

For a few weeks, Mahaveer was depressed after allegedly losing huge amount of money in online games, the Afzalgunj police said

Hyderabad: A 23 year-old man who reportedly lost huge amounts in online games died by suicide at Afzalgunj on Saturday night.

Mahaveer Singh, a resident of Siddiamber Bazaar worked with a transport company. For a few weeks, Mahaveer was depressed after allegedly losing huge amount of money in online games, the Afzalgunj police said.

On Saturday night, he hanged himself to an iron rod in the warehouse of the transport company where he worked.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked and investigation going on.