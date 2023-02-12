Hyderabad: Woman strangulated to death at Begum Bazaar

A woman rag picker was strangulated to death allegedly by a man at Begum Bazaar on Saturday night.

The rag picker, who is a footpath dweller in Afzalgunj area, was spotted along with a man near Aziz Plaza complex around midnight. On Sunday morning, her body was found lying in a room near the Aziz Plaza complex, the police said.

“Two big bags used by rag pickers to collect discarded material were found in the room. Apparently, one belongs to the victim and the other belongs to the killer. We suspect someone known to the woman had brought her to the place and later killed her,” said Begum Bazaar Inspector, N Shanker.

The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case under Section 302 of IPC is murdered.

Three teams were formed to investigate the case and nab the killer. The police are verifying the feed of the surveillance cameras network installed in the area.