Hyderabad: 43 sent to jail for drunk driving

The traffic police had caught 139 persons for drunk driving during regular vehicle checking on Tuesday midnight at various places across the Commissionerate

Hyderabad: Forty-three persons caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving were sentenced to imprisonment by a local court here on Wednesday. The sentences ranged from one day to seven days with the court imposing a fine as well.

The traffic police had caught 139 persons for drunk driving during regular vehicle checking on Tuesday midnight at various places across the Commissionerate. Officials said all those caught were produced before the court which imposed a total fine of Rs 7 lakh on them.

According to the police, Shamshabad stood in first place with 70 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Shadnagar with 29 persons, Kukatpally with 21 persons and Miyapur with 19 persons. Officials said the driving licenses of all the persons caught drunk were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension of the license.

