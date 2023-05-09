Hyderabad: 5.90 kg heroin seized at RGI Airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials caught a woman who was allegedly smuggling heroin and seized 5.90 kilograms of the contraband

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials caught a woman who was allegedly smuggling heroin and seized 5.90 kilograms of the contraband

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Monday caught a woman who was allegedly smuggling heroin and seized 5.90 kilograms of the contraband, valued at Rs. 41.3 crore in the illicit market, from her at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad.

According to the officials, on the basis of specific intelligence, the DRI officials frisked the baggage of the woman passenger who arrived from Malawi to Hyderabad via Doha.

On checking the baggage the officials recovered 5.90 kilogram of creamy white powder granules in transparent packets, concealed within false cavities of the suitcase.

On testing with the narcotics field-testing kits, the substance tested positive for Heroin. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.