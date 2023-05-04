Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 42.26 lakh seized at RGI Airport

Air Intelligence Unit of customs department on Thursday caught a passenger at RGI Airport who was smuggling gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Air Intelligence Unit of customs department on Thursday caught a passenger at RGI Airport who was smuggling gold

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department on Thursday caught a passenger at RGI Airport who was smuggling gold. The officials seized 679 grams of gold worth Rs. 42.26 lakh from him.

According to the customs officials, the passenger arrived from Riyadh by a flight and had concealed the gold paste in the form of capsules in his rectum.

A case is registered and an investigation is going on.