Hyderabad: 570 mobile phones worth Rs 1.50 cr recovered by Cyberabad Police

The recovered phones, were handed over to their owners here at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 05:16 PM

Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.50 Crore in 25 Days

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police recovered 570 mobile phones worth Rs 1.50 crore, which were either stolen or lost, in the last 25 days. The phones were handed over safely to their owners on Friday.

Under the supervision of DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, various wings in collaborative efforts recovered the phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered phones, were handed over to their owners here at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Also Read PETA India launches eye-catching billboards in Hyderabad for World Day to End Speciesism

During the event, Narasimha stated that in the past eight months, Cyberabad Police have recovered a total of 2,696 stolen mobile phones. Of these, 1,200 phones were recovered in the last three months, with 570 retrieved in just the past 25 days.

“Among the 1,200 mobile phones recovered over the past three months, 101 were from Madhapur CCS, 87 from Rajendranagar CCS, 100 from Shamshabad CCS, 95 from Medchal CCS, 97 from Balanagar CCS, and 90 by the IT Cell,” he said.

The DCP emphasised that thieves were relentless, so the police must be equally persistent in their recovery efforts.

He urged the citizens to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all States and union Territories. He highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.