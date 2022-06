| Hyderabad 60 Year Old Man Arrested For Misbehaving With Minor Girl

Hyderabad: 60-year-old man arrested for misbehaving with minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:41 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was arrested by the Bowenpally police on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl on Tuesday night.

The victim had gone a general store near her house when the suspect, Pasha, who runs the shop, allegedly touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her, police said.

The victim informed her parents who approached the Bowenpally police. A case was booked and Pasha was arrested.