Hyderabad: 7th International Conference on rice bran oil held

7th International Conference on rice bran oil held

Hyderabad: Telangana is witnessing a Yellow Revolution with the growth in edible oil production, said IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

Participating in the inaugural of the 7th International Conference on Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO)-2023 organised by the International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO) in association with The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), he said, “the State government is continuously focusing on building agri-infrastructure in the state and 60 per cent of the budget is on agri-growth.”

Over 500 delegates representing the rice bran oil industry including special invitees from rice bran oil producing countries like India, China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and Bangladesh attended the conference.

G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI & Secretary, Government of India, said, “The best way forward for India is to increase oil cultivation, increase extraction, and spread education about benefits of Indian oils to increase consumption which will help reduce the price and enhance the consumption of rice bran oil.”

Ashok Sethia, President, IARBO, Ajay Jhunjhuwala, President, of SEA India, Dr.B.V.Mehta, Secretary General, of IARBO & Executive Director, of SEA India, Dr. Prabodh Halde, Convener, ICRBO Conference, and others were also present.