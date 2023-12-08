Hyderabad: 85 women entrepreneurs graduate from US Consulate’s AWE programme

Those who graduated were from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and a capstone event was held at KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar, to commemorate the success of the AWE programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

US Consul General Jennifer Larson with the graduates of AWE

Hyderabad: It was a proud and momentous occasion for 85 women entrepreneurs as they successfully graduated from the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs programme organized by the US Consulate in Hyderabad in partnership with Kalinga Institute of Information and Technology, Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI).

Those who graduated were from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and a capstone event was held at KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar, to commemorate the success of the AWE programme on Friday.

Congratulating the programme graduates, US Consul General Jennifer Larson noted the untapped potential for women’s entrepreneurial leadership in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. “Just looking at all of you (the graduates), is proof that there is immense potential for women to make an impact in the formal economy in India,” she said and thanked Women’s University in Tirupati, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, and St. Francis College in Hyderabad for hosting AWE cohorts on their campuses.

The AWE is a six-month programme designed to provide women entrepreneurs with the strategic planning, marketing, and financial management skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses.

A total of 100 women leaders participated in the programme, which combined innovative online learning platforms with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and US experts, as well as Indian alumni of US government supported exchange programmes.