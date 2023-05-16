Hyderabad: 87 bottles of non-duty paid liquor seized at Secunderabad railway station

On specific information, the police conducted a raid and seized consignment being smuggled into the State by three persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: The State level task force of prohibition and excise department seized 87 bottles of non-duty paid liquor from three persons at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

On specific information, the police conducted a raid and seized consignment being smuggled into the State by three persons Anwesh of Khammam, Narender of Hanmakonda and Balakrishna of Warangal.

The task force team headed by N Anji Reddy caught them at the Secunderabad railway station with the assistance of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police Secunderabad.

“The gang brought the liquor from Haryana to sell it in the city and earn profits illegally. It is mandatory to have an import license to bring liquor into the State from outside,” said the officials.

