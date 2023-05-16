| Three More Arrested In Tspsc Question Papers Leak Case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Three more persons were arrested by the Hyderabad Special Investigation Team in connection with the TSPSC question papers leak case on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Kranti, Ravi Teja and Shashidhar.

According to the police, Kranti and Shashidhar had purchased AEE question paper from another suspect Muralidhar, who was arrested previously, while Ravi Teja purchased DAO question paper from Sai Laukik. The trio had paid a substantial amount for purchasing the question papers.

All the three persons were produced before the court and remanded.