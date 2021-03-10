Hyderabad: 89 jailed for drunk driving on Wednesday

They were sentenced for durations ranging from one day to 18 days, officials said

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 89 persons caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for drunk driving were sentenced to imprisonment by a local court here on Wednesday. They were sentenced for durations ranging from one day to 18 days, officials said. The Traffic Police had caught 155 persons for drunk driving during a regular vehicle checking on Monday night at various places across the Commissionerate. Officials said all those caught were produced before the court, which imposed fines of Rs 6.8 lakh on them. The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged citizens to exhibit self-discipline and responsibility while driving.

