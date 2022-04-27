Hyderabad: ACB nabs electricity department official

Published Date - 08:56 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday nabbed P.Narsimhulu, a line inspector with the TSSPDCL Chanchalguda section, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.8,000.

Officials also arrested K Hari Krishna, who allegedly passed on the bribe from the complainant to Narsimhulu.

Officials said Narsimhulu demanded a bribe from Mohd Fazal-ur-Rahman, proprietor of a water purifying plant in Malakpet, for not taking action against him for an irregular electricity connection.

He accepted the bribe amount through Hari Krishna.

