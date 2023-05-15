Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya spotted at RTA

10:00 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya visited the Regional Transport Office, Khairatabad on Monday to apply for international driving permit. During the course of the visit, the star actor also met officials and other personnel from the transport office and personally interacted with them.

The registration process for the international driving permit was completed after the actor offered his digital thumb impression and signature. Later, after the completion of the formalities, Naga Chaitanya thanked the RTA officials for felicitating the entire process in a seamless manner.

