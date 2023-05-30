Hyderabad: Additional appointments at POPSKs released

As part of the third special drive for June 3, 700 normal appointments at 14 POPSKs will be released on the passport seva website

Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced the release of additional appointments at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) and Passport Seva Kendras under the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad.

As part of the third special drive for June 3 i.e., Saturday, 700 normal appointments at 14 POPSKs will be released on the passport seva website https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

In addition to this, 1,000 additional appointments at 200 appointments per day at five PSKs, for the second week of June, will be released at 4.30 pm on June 2.

Earlier, considering the increased demand for appointment availability, the Ministry had decided to open the 14 POPSKs under RPO Hyderabad on Saturdays.

In a statement here on Tuesday, RPO Hyderabad Dasari Balaiah urged the applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointments to make use of the facility through the website /mPassportseva app.

It is mandatory for all applicants to have prior appointment and no walk-in requests will be entertained at POPSKs, Balaiah said, and advised the applicants not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and related requirements and make use of the special measure.

