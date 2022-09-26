| Now Apply For Police Clearance Certificate From Popsks Across India

Now apply for Police Clearance Certificate from POPSKs across India

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:10 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs, through a press release on Monday said that, from now on public can apply for Police Clearance Certificate at all the online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the country from Wednesday.

The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, going for education purpose, long term visa, emigration etc.

This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date, the release added.