Hyderabad: Admissions open at Model Schools of MANUU

Hyderabad: Admissions are open at Model Schools (MS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) located in Hyderabad, Darbhanga and Nuh (Mewat) for the academic year 2023-24.
Applications have been invited for Classes I to IX and XI at MS Hyderabad and Kamran MANUU MS Darbhanga. The MS Nuh has opened admissions for Class I to IX. The medium of instruction of these CBSE affiliated MS is Urdu. The last date for submission of form for Class I admission is March 24 and for Classes II to IX, it is April 13. The Class XI admissions will begin after declaration of Class X results, it said. Registration forms can be downloaded from website www.manuu.edu.in.
For further details, contact 040-24473770 (MS Hyderabad), 06272-290566 (MS Darbhanga) and 01267-274886 (MS Nuh Mewat).