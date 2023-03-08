Hyderabad: Admissions open at Model Schools of MANUU

Admissions are open at Model Schools of Maulana Azad National Urdu University located in Hyderabad, Darbhanga and Nuh (Mewat) for the academic year 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Admissions are open at Model Schools of Maulana Azad National Urdu University located in Hyderabad, Darbhanga and Nuh (Mewat) for the academic year 2023-24

Hyderabad: Admissions are open at Model Schools (MS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) located in Hyderabad, Darbhanga and Nuh (Mewat) for the academic year 2023-24.

Applications have been invited for Classes I to IX and XI at MS Hyderabad and Kamran MANUU MS Darbhanga. The MS Nuh has opened admissions for Class I to IX. The medium of instruction of these CBSE affiliated MS is Urdu. The last date for submission of form for Class I admission is March 24 and for Classes II to IX, it is April 13. The Class XI admissions will begin after declaration of Class X results, it said. Registration forms can be downloaded from website www.manuu.edu.in.

Also Read Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra flags off She Shuttle service bus

For further details, contact 040-24473770 (MS Hyderabad), 06272-290566 (MS Darbhanga) and 01267-274886 (MS Nuh Mewat).