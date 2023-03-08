Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra flags off She Shuttle service bus

She Shuttle bus would provide last mile connectivity to women from Shaikpet side and travelling to Raheja Mindspace covering many IT and ITes companies and IT parks

Wed - 8 March 23

Cyberabad Police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS flagging off the 15th SHE Shuttle from the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, flagged off a She Shuttle service bus on Sunday. The bus will run between GNITS and Raidurgam metro station covering T-Hub, Knowledge City, Raheja Mind Space, Divyasree and other important IT parks/ companies enroute.

It is the 15th She Shuttle service launched with the support of Arcesium Company. The bus would provide last mile connectivity to women from Shaikpet side and travelling to Raheja Mindspace covering many IT and ITes companies and IT parks, a press release said.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General, Society for Cyberabad Security Council, said they are happy that Arcesium has come forward to support this unique initiative, meant for safe travel to women, by providing last mile connectivity. The SCSC’s She Shuttle continues to be an unique initiative, anywhere in the country, he added.