Hyderabad: African national held in bank fraud case

The accused along with his friend William had colluded with few others, including Yaseen Basha (23) and Mohd Rafi (22), and siphoned of Rs. 1.96 crore from the main account of the TS Cooperative Apex Bank

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: An African national was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police in connection with the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank fraud case.

The man was identified as Daniel, a resident of Tolichowki in the city. According to the officials he along with his friend William who is also from Africa had colluded with few others, including Yaseen Basha (23) and Mohd Rafi (22), and siphoned of Rs. 1.96 crore from the main account of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank located at Troop Bazaar.

“Basha and Rafi were offered ten percent commission by Daniel for opening bank accounts. Using these bank accounts the prime suspect William and his associates transferred the amount from the main account of the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank after illegally gaining access to it,” said Cybercrime officials.

The police found that the amount was transferred to various accounts of different banks and efforts are on to track down the money.

On a complaint the police booked a case under Sections 66 ( C ), (D) and Sections 419, 420 read with 120-B of the India Penal Code. Police seized mobile phones, passbooks and debit cards from the accused.

Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the case.

