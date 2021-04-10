Hyderabad: After a brief respite, day temperatures rise on Saturday

The highest recorded temperature so far today was at Red Hills Play Ground, Nampally, with 36 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad: After a brief respite from the heat with light showers on Friday, Hyderabad is back to being hot on Saturday. As of 1 pm, Telangana State Planning Development Society’s (TSPDS) automatic weather stations across the city saw temperatures between 33 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius.

The highest recorded temperature so far today was at Red Hills Play Ground, Nampally, with 36 degree Celsius. The heat seems to have put a damper on the weekend excitement, as evidenced by relatively empty roads

In contrast to the weather expected after rains today, TSPDS forecasts dry weather for the next three days, with maximum temperatures hovering around 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be in the 21 to 23 degree Celsius range.

The highest maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 38.7 degree Celsius and lowest minimum temperature recorded was 22.9 degree Celsius.

