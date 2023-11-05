Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Khan, son booked for unauthorized rally

On Saturday, night the police had picked up Imtiyaz in connection with an extortion and threatening case reported in 2021. He was subsequently released after the police issued a 41 CrPC notice to him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: A case was registered against AIMIM MLA Mohd Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, his son Dr Imtiyaz and others for allegedly taking out a rally without permission on Saturday night.

The case is booked at Moghalpura police station.

On way back home from the old Commissioner of Police office the MLA and his son went in a rally.

The police recorded the violation and booked a suo motu case against them.

The police are investigating.