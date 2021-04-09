Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria presides over valedictory at CDM

Participant officers were awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).

Hyderabad: College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad hosted a graduation ceremony for 159 tri-services officers including officers from friendly foreign countries, who successfully completed the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC), on Friday.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, presided over the valedictory function and felicitated the graduating officers. These officers will soon be taking up challenging command and staff assignments in Armed Forces of their respective countries.

The international participants include 12 officers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Participant officers were awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University and a Certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).

In his valedictory address, the Air Chief highlighted that qualitative acumen reinforced by quantitative rationale acquired during the course will manifest in enabling officers to take informed decisions to bridge the execution gaps in their future assignments and will also facilitate lateral and divergent thinking to avoid straight jacketed thought.

CDM, Secunderabad, is a premier tri-services institution acknowledged as Centre of Excellence for imparting training in Defence Management to the future leadership of Armed Forces.

