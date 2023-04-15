Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni’s Agent pre-release event to be held on April 15

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni is getting ready for the release of his upcoming film, Agent, on April 28. This is the first pan-Indian film for Akhil. Also, this is the highest budget film for Akhil. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by AK Entertainments.

Akhil Akkineni played a RAW agent in the film, and so the film’s title is Agent. Malayalam superstar Mammootty played the RAW chief to Akhil in the film. Agent is going to be a complete action thriller ride for the audience this summer.

The makers of Agent have so far released an official teaser and three songs from the film. The trailer for Agent is expected next week, at any time. Meanwhile, the makers planned a grand pre-release event for Agent in Hyderabad. The pre-release event for Agent will take place in Hyderabad on April 15.

Mammootty is going to attend the pre-release event. This is Mammootty’s first participation in the promotions for Agent.

Agent stars Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead alongside Akhil. Hip Hop Tamizha is the music director for the film. All three songs that have been released so far have gotten good responses, particularly the recently released third single, Rama Krishna.

Agent will present Akhil Akkineni as a wild beast to us. We have already witnessed from the film’s teaser how intense Akhil went to play the role. He has put in equal efforts for his bulk transformation for Agent.