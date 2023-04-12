Akhil’s Agent: Promo for new song “Rama Krishna” out now

Rama Krishna song hints that it is going to be a breakup song with the vibe of celebration and devotion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni is getting ready for the release of his first ever pan-Indian film, Agent, this summer. Agent is going to be released on April 28 in multiple languages across India. Also, this is Akhil’s highest-budget film in his career. Agent is impressive with its teaser and songs so far. The trailer for Agent has yet to be released.

Agent movie songs are doing well on all music platforms. It looks like Hip Hop Tamizha delivered a decent music album for Agent. Now the third song is going to be added to that hit album.

The third song for Agent is titled Rama Krishna. Today, the makers released the promo for the third song. The Rama Krishna song hints that it is going to be a breakup song with the vibe of celebration and devotion. Akhil’s dance moves are interesting. It can be expected that there will be much of this beauty, as Akhil is one of the finest dancers in Tollywood.

The two other songs of Agent that have been released so far are Malli Malli and Endhe Endhe. While they belong to the melody club, the third single, Rama Krishna, looks highly energetic.

Agent is produced by AK Entertainments. Surender Reddy is the director. Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead in the film.