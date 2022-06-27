Hyderabad: Allotment process of Swagruha Corporation flats begins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The allotment process of the Swagruha Corporation Limited flats in Pocharam started on Monday.

The Bandlaguda flats will be allotted on Tuesday (except 3 BHK Deluxe ) and the Bandlaguda 3BHK Deluxe flats will be allotted on Wednesday. The allotment process is being taken care of by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

On Monday, the complete allotment process was recorded and streamed live for the benefit of interested viewers and the same will be done on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Facebook, the allocation process of flats can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/IPRTelangana and https://www.facebook.com/AceMediaLive and on YouTube, the allocation process can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/IPRTelanganaGovt and https://youtube.com/c/ACEMedialive